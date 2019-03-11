Home Cities Chennai

More than what meets the eye

It is quite normal to find yourself in situations you do not understand seemingly phrases. Here are a few such words. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is quite normal to find yourself in situations you do not understand seemingly phrases. Here are a few such words. Unicorn List: The few startups that make can be valued to  $1 billion are known as the Unicorn List. They are  named after a fantasy creature because of how improbable it is to achieve.

Growth Hacking: The use of various streams to make the most of them for business. Growth hackers are usually marketers, project managers who innovate for best results.Runway: The margin of time in which a business can run before the funds run out is known as the runway.

Sweat Equity: A share of the company is offered to a member for their contribution through intellect or manpower instead of money is known as Sweat Equity Upstart: Although it is usually used interchangeably with a startup, it refers to a company that has risen to success in a short span of time.

