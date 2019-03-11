Pay Chennai man Rs 33,800 for not delivering parcel: Consumer forum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For not delivering a parcel at a postal address, a city consumer forum has directed the postal department, including the Chief General Manager at New Delhi, to pay a compensation of Rs 33,800 to a resident.

S Swaminathan of Poes Garden in 2012 had ordered coins signifying 1000 years of Brihadeeswarar temple, Thanjavur, from the Government Mint, Mumbai by sending a demand draft for Rs 52,185. The parcel supplied by the mint was returned by the postmaster, Mylapore Head Post Office (HPO), to the mint without taking any effort to reach Swaminathan in 2013, the complainant said.

On March 11, 2013, the petitioner after receiving the parcel by again sending a demand draft of Rs 3800 to the mint as parcel charges, found during delivery that the post office officials had returned the first parcel to the Head Office putting an endorsement that ‘addressee deceased’ causing mental agony.

The consumer forum found negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the postal department. It directed the concerned postal department officials to pay Rs 33,800 to the complainant.