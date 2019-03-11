Rally held at Chennai's Besant Nagar beach to express solidarity with soldiers died during service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ayudh, the youth movement guided by Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, on Sunday took out a march to express solidarity with the country’s soldiers who died during service. Governor Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the march at Besant Nagar beach, in which hundreds of people from all walks of life including defence and CRPF personnel participated.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit urged the people to acknowledge and value the contribution of security forces. “We are safe in our homes because of the selfless service of our armed forces. We should salute the valour of our armed forces personnel, who lay down their lives for us,” he said.

Purohit also spoke about the recent terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 CRPF jawans were killed. He said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to the terror groups by striking at their den. He also stressed that the entire nation should rise together and fight against our enemies.

K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Language and Culture, also praised the contribution of the brave soldiers.CRPF, DIG (Chennai range) S Elango, in his speech, gave an insight into the difficulties that defence personnel face while discharging their duties. He urged the students and youths, who gathered for the event, to love their nation.

On the occasion, a retired defence personnel and war hero, Krishnaswamy was felicitated. Member of Parliament J Jayavardhan was also present on the occasion.Hundreds of people took part in the march, holding photographs of the soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama attack. “We have organised the event to pay our homage to all those brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and its people,” said Akhilesh Unnithan, president of AYUDH, Chennai.