Home Cities Chennai

Rally held at Chennai's Besant Nagar beach to express solidarity with soldiers died during service

Addressing the gathering, Governor Banwarilal Purohit urged the people to acknowledge and value the contribution of security forces.

Published: 11th March 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags off Solidarity March in honour of soldiers, at Besant Nagar.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags off Solidarity March in honour of soldiers, at Besant Nagar. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ayudh, the youth movement guided by Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, on Sunday took out a march to express solidarity with the country’s soldiers who died during service. Governor Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the march at Besant Nagar beach, in which hundreds of people from all walks of life including defence and CRPF personnel participated.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit urged the people to acknowledge and value the contribution of security forces. “We are safe in our homes because of the selfless service of our armed forces. We should salute the valour of our armed forces personnel, who lay down their lives for us,” he said.

Purohit also spoke about the recent terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 CRPF jawans were killed. He said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to the terror groups by striking at their den. He also stressed that the entire nation should rise together and fight against our enemies.

K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Language and Culture, also praised the contribution of the brave soldiers.CRPF, DIG (Chennai range) S Elango, in his speech, gave an insight into the difficulties that defence personnel face while discharging their duties. He urged the students and youths, who gathered for the event, to love their nation.

On the occasion, a retired defence personnel and war hero, Krishnaswamy was felicitated. Member of Parliament J Jayavardhan was also present on the occasion.Hundreds of people took part in the march, holding photographs of the soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama attack. “We have organised the event to pay our homage to all those brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and its people,” said Akhilesh Unnithan, president of AYUDH, Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit flagged chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp