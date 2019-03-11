Students’ rally in Chennai marks 60th anniversary of Tibetan uprising

Home Cities Chennai

Tibetan students took out a rally here on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the Chinese rule.

Commemorating 60th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, Tibetan Students Association of Madras organised a Freedom March in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

By Express News Service

Over 40 Tibetan students studying in different universities in Chennai organised the peace march under the Tibetan Students Association of Madras (TSAM) to pay homage to the Tibetans who were brutally killed during the uprising.

Clad in black dress, they took out the peace march at Elliot’s beach, holding placards and chanting the Tibetan prayers to create awareness among the people about their plight. “On March 10, 1959 in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, thousands of Tibetans formed a massive human chain around the Potala Palace, the residence of Dalai Lama, to protect him from the People’s Republic of China. However, the uprising was brutally suppressed and thousands of Tibetans were killed on this day, following which Dalai Lama fled into exile to India,” said Palden Dhondup, president of TSAM.

“By organising the peace march, we want to pay homage to the souls who sacrificed their lives for their nation and also create awareness among people about our problems,” said Palden. Members of the TSAM said they were trying their best to preserve the culture and essence of Tibet by organising such events.

