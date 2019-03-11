Home Cities Chennai

Women’s health garners attention from students and teachers

Today’s women realise their strengths and abilities, and step out in order to contribute to society and the world, Susie B Varghese said.

Published: 11th March 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

The event was held on Friday.

The event was held on Friday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women’s empowerment is the need of the hour. Although there are many challenges in women’s lives, we need to strive to overcome all the barriers,” said Susie B Varghese, chief commissioner of Income Tax, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Department of Nutrition Dietetics of the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) on Friday.

Today’s women realise their strengths and abilities, and step out in order to contribute to society and the world, she said. “Every woman is special whether she is working at home or office, or doing both. She plays an important role in the upbringing of children and managing their home efficiently,” she said.
The theme for this year’s celebration was Balance for Better. Merina E Alex, dietetics in charge, Madras Medical Mission, said it was the eighth consecutive year that the department was celebrating Women’s Day with a number of events for the holistic well-being of a woman.

Archana Padmakar, the head of the department of clinical psychology, The Banyan, the guest of honour said, “Empowering women is necessary for bringing gender equality. Those societies flourish well where women are given equal respect and are not taken for granted.”

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on holistic approach for good health in women. The session was moderated by Dr Jacob James Raj, senior cardiothoracic surgeon, MMM, and had
N Suresh Anand, Archana Padmakar, Meenakshi Bajaj and Devimeena Sundaram as panel members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Womens health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp