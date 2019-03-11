Women’s health garners attention from students and teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women’s empowerment is the need of the hour. Although there are many challenges in women’s lives, we need to strive to overcome all the barriers,” said Susie B Varghese, chief commissioner of Income Tax, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Department of Nutrition Dietetics of the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) on Friday.

Today’s women realise their strengths and abilities, and step out in order to contribute to society and the world, she said. “Every woman is special whether she is working at home or office, or doing both. She plays an important role in the upbringing of children and managing their home efficiently,” she said.

The theme for this year’s celebration was Balance for Better. Merina E Alex, dietetics in charge, Madras Medical Mission, said it was the eighth consecutive year that the department was celebrating Women’s Day with a number of events for the holistic well-being of a woman.

Archana Padmakar, the head of the department of clinical psychology, The Banyan, the guest of honour said, “Empowering women is necessary for bringing gender equality. Those societies flourish well where women are given equal respect and are not taken for granted.”

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on holistic approach for good health in women. The session was moderated by Dr Jacob James Raj, senior cardiothoracic surgeon, MMM, and had

N Suresh Anand, Archana Padmakar, Meenakshi Bajaj and Devimeena Sundaram as panel members.