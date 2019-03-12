Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Traffic diversion in Mylai for 'Panguni Peruvizha'

On March 17 and 18, parking will not be allowed on Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, R K Mutt Road and North Mada Street.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City traffic police has announced traffic diversions in view of ‘Panguni Peruvizha’ at the Mylapore Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Temple, between March 11 and March 20. According to a release, the diversion will be effected around Kapaleeswarar temple and R K Mutt Road. On March 17, during the car festival, traffic diversion will be in effect from 5 am, and the next day, during the Arubathumoover festival, diversion will be effected from 2 pm.

No vehicle will be allowed towards the temple from the following junctions: Kutchery Road towards Mathalanarayanan Street, East Chitrakulam Street towards North Chitrakulam Street, Nadu street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street, R K Mutt Road towards South Mada Street, St Mary’s Road towards R K Mutt Road junction, Dr Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road and Luz Junction towards R K Mutt Road.

Vehicles (including MTC buses) proceeding from Royapettah High Road towards Mandaveli and R K Mutt Road, will be diverted at Luz Junction to Luz Church Road, D’Silva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, C P Ramasamy Road and St Mary’s Road, to reach R K Mutt Road and Mandaveli junction.

Vehicles proceeding from Adyar, towards Luz Junction, will be diverted at Mandaveli junction to V K Iyer Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abhiramapuram Ist Main Road, Luz Avenue, Nageswara Rao park, Luz Church Road, Karpagammal Nagar, Vivekanda College, P S Sivasamy Salai and Royapettah High Road, to reach Luz junction. MTC buses operated from Mylapore tank terminus, will temporarily be operated near Amirtanjan Company on Luz Church Road on all festival days.

Parking restrictions

On March 17 and 18, parking will not be allowed on Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, R K Mutt Road and North Mada Street. The following parking arrangements will be in place: Vehicles coming from the East and North to Mylapore Tank can be parked on Luz Church Road (opposite Kamadenu marriage hall). Vehicles coming from the western side can be parked on Venkatesa Agraharam Road under the MRTS flyover near Saibaba Temple.

Mylai Panguni Peruvizha

