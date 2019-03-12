Green signal for two circular trains on Chennai​ suburban route

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that the Railway Board has approved introduction of two circular trains in Chennai suburban circular route and extension of two locals in the Tirumalpur-Arakkonam section. According to official sources, the Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) which starts from Chennai Beach at 10.30am will reach Arakkonam at 12.30pm, Tirumalpur at 1.15pm, Kancheepuram at 1.50pm, Chengalpattu at 2.15pm, Tambaran at 3.15pm and return to Beach at 4.10pm. Similarly, an EMU service which leaves Beach at 9.50am will return at 3.15pm. Enroute, the train will stop at Tambaram 10.15am, Chengalpattu 11.35pm, Kancheepuram 12.25pm, Tirumalpur 1pm and Arakkonam 2pm.

On the introduction of these services, two passenger specials - Chennai Beach-Arakkonam and Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur trains, will be cancelled. In addition, three trains which run up to Tirumalpur, will be extended till Arakkonam. The Beach - Tirumalpur local which departs Beach at 1.35pm, will run up to Arakkonam. The extended train will start from Beach at 12.43pm, and reach Arakkonam at 4.15pm. While returning, the train will leave Arakkonam at 4.30pm and reach Beach at 8.14pm.

The Chennai Beach - Tirumalpur fast local which leaves Chennai Beach at 6.13pm will be extended up to Arakkonam. On the return journey, the train will leave Arakkonam at 4.40am and reach Chennai Beach at 8.12am. The Beach - Tirumalpur which leaves at 7.09pm, will run up to Arakkonam. It will reach Arakkonam at 10.45pm.

The train which leaves Arakkonam at 7.15pm, will reach Beach at 10.25pm. Another Chennai Beach - Kancheepuram local which leaves Chennai Beach at 2.23 pm, will be extended to Tirumalpur. The additional trains would be introduced once the detour line of Takkolam and Arakkonam are thrown open for traffic.