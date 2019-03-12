Home Cities Chennai

ICG trains 15 Bangladesh Coast Guard personnel

Fifteen Bangladesh Coast Guard personnel, including five officers, are being trained by Indian Coast Guard to handle MRCC equipment and handle various search and rescue operations.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifteen Bangladesh Coast Guard personnel, including five officers, are being trained by Indian Coast Guard to handle Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) equipment and handle various search and rescue operations.

The six-day training which began from Monday, will make them proficient to handle the MRCC equipment while co-ordinating various types of search and rescue operations while operating the Inmarsat and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System which are fitted in the control room of MRCC, Chennai.

This is the first ever training programme for Bangladesh Coast Guard Officers and personnel on MRCC operations and Search and Rescue (SAR) as part of the International co-operation between India and Bangladesh. Both, India and Bangladesh, have been working closely on issues of co-ordination for Search and Rescue operations, Maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean.

