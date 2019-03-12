Ishwarya Fertility Centre’s fifth facility inaugurated at Kilpauk

Home Cities Chennai

Ishwarya Fertility Centre inaugurated a new centre in Kilpauk with smart rooms on International Women’s Day.

CHENNAI: Ishwarya Fertility Centre inaugurated a new centre in Kilpauk with smart rooms on International Women’s Day. This is their fifth centre in the city, offering women’s health and pediatric services.The rooms at the centre are iPad-controlled, which will help patients interact hands-free with the nurses. Doctors will also be able to track heart rates of infants via the wireless Mobile Baby Heart Tracing System.

The new centre is equipped to deal with gynaecological, maternity, infertility and neonatal facilities, and also boasts treatment-specific meals for patients. The centre also has an advanced neo-natal care ICU, Robotics ICSI, 3D Laparoscopy and 4D Ultrasound facilities.

The centre also has facilities to conduct workshops on topics such as parenting and birthing yoga. To mark International Women’s Day, free consultation for couples will be held at the Kilpauk centre till March 15.
“Our new centre offers the best-in-class treatment with smart rooms designed to improve patient experience and let couples embrace parenthood in the most memorable manner,” said Dr Arun Muthuvel, scientific director at Iswarya Fertility Centre.The Ishwarya group of hospitals has already performed more than 30,000 IVF cycles to date, and is the first hospital in India to deliver frozen eggs and frozen sperms.

