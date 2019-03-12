Home Cities Chennai

Platinum rating for 14 ‘green’ Chennai Metro stations

Earlier, CMRL was awarded with the same rating for 13 elevated stations and five underground metro stations.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

CMRL

IFor representational purposes (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For adopting the green building concept, 14 underground stations, as part of phase one of Chennai Metro Rail, have been given platinum ratings by the Indian Green Building Council on Monday.
The stations that have been awarded the ratings are Washermenpet, Mannadi, High Court, Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights, AG-DMS, Teynampet, Nandanam, Saidapet, Pachaiyappa’s College, Kilpauk, and Nehru Park.

Earlier, CMRL was awarded with the same rating for 13 elevated stations and five underground metro stations. With the new award received on Monday, all 32 stations under phase 1 fall under this category for being compliant with green building norms, said an official press release from CMRL.

Officials said that the stations are designed in order to be user friendly, energy efficient and environmentally friendly. “Some of the stations’ are equipped with salient green features like rain water harvesting, harnessing solar energy, and access to physically challenged commuters,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro stations Chennai Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp