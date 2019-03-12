Platinum rating for 14 ‘green’ Chennai Metro stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For adopting the green building concept, 14 underground stations, as part of phase one of Chennai Metro Rail, have been given platinum ratings by the Indian Green Building Council on Monday.

The stations that have been awarded the ratings are Washermenpet, Mannadi, High Court, Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights, AG-DMS, Teynampet, Nandanam, Saidapet, Pachaiyappa’s College, Kilpauk, and Nehru Park.

Earlier, CMRL was awarded with the same rating for 13 elevated stations and five underground metro stations. With the new award received on Monday, all 32 stations under phase 1 fall under this category for being compliant with green building norms, said an official press release from CMRL.

Officials said that the stations are designed in order to be user friendly, energy efficient and environmentally friendly. “Some of the stations’ are equipped with salient green features like rain water harvesting, harnessing solar energy, and access to physically challenged commuters,” said an official.