Prospectus out for PG medical degree, diplomas

The Directorate of Medical Education has released the prospectus for admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses in the State for 2019-2020. 

Published: 12th March 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has released the prospectus for admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses in the State for 2019-2020. Though the Directorate has made sale and filling up of applications online, the counselling is to be conducted through the traditional single window counselling system.“We could not do counselling online, as there are many things including certificate verification that need to be done,” said Dr Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education.

“There are lots of difficulties in making counselling online. Things need to be streamlined before going online. So, it’s not possible. So, seats will be filled through single window counselling system. The seat will be given based on their rank, applying rule of reservation. The candidate should report to the venue,” said another health department official.

However, the officials said, they are yet to decide on the counselling venue, and the counselling may be conducted in the first week of April.According to the prospectus, the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to post graduate medical courses for general category is 50th percentile rank, and they should have secured 340 cut-off score out of 1,200. For SC/ST/OBC (including person with disability), the eligibility  is 40th percentile rank and cut-off marks should be 295, and for general person with disability, is 45th percentile rank and cut-off score should be 317.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education will release the rank list after receiving filled applications. Online sale of applications began on Monday. Last date for online submission of applications is March 20, 5pm. Last date for receipt of printout of filled-in online application with enclosures is March 22, 5pm.For further details the candidates can log onto www.tnhealth.org.

