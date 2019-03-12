Ramp walk to the record

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As models lined up on the white-hued stage, the deep base of music filled the air. The blinding white lights from a hundred cameras followed the models down the ramp, in an unusual fashion event in the city.Iris Glam, a premier training school for models, actors and entertainment professionals, in association with Naturals Hair and Beauty salon, attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the most number of models performing on a single stage on Sunday.

“This is an attempt to increase awareness on the numerous opportunities available for aspiring models in the industry,” said Latha Krishna, CEO, Iris Glam.Iris Glam organised special boot camp sessions during several weekends to select the models. This was followed by frequent training sessions for the selected participants on pose perfection and synchronisation.

After being selected for the final ramp walk, participants worked with eminent professionals in the field of fashion choreography such as Sanjay Asrani, Karun Raman, Sunil Menon, Ganesh Gurung and Priya Manikandan.Co-founder of Naturals, CK Kumaravel, said, “We are in a business domain that is closely associated with beauty and glamour. We are supporting this event as it is in close synergy with our image and objectives.”