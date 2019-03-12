‘Suspecting incest’, man murders son in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man allegedly murdered his son, suspecting him of having a physical relationship with his wife (boy’s mother), at his house in Ramapuram near Porur in the wee hours of Monday. The father, who works as a painter, woke up in the middle of the night and stabbed his son to death with a knife.

On hearing the screams of the son, who was sleeping in another room, his mother and sister ran to the room. In the melee, both the women suffered injuries. The man meanwhile fled.The mother, with the help of neighbours, rushed her son to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Royala Nagar police registered a case and arrested the father of the deceased.

The family lived at a rented house at Senthamizh Nagar near Ramapuram. Police said the accused often picked up quarrels with his wife as he suspected her of having a physical relationship with their son.