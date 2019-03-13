Chennai: Class 7 girl forced into flesh trade by step-aunt

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class 7 girl, who was allegedly forced into flesh trade by her step-aunt and sexually assaulted by her step-brother and step-uncle, was rescued and the relatives were arrested, in Avadi on Monday.

Police said that the girl had been undergoing harassment for several months and the incident came to light when she recently shared her turmoil with a neighbour, who brought this to the notice of the All-Women Police station in Avadi.

The police said that the 12-year-old girl was residing with her mother, who works in the house-keeping department at a private hospital, and her step-father, an autorickshaw driver and two step-brothers.

“Four months ago, her 20-year-old step-brother sexually assaulted her at their house when she was alone. But the issue did not come to light,”said a police officer. From the statements of the girl and relatives, the police officer said, the girl mostly stayed alone at home and was not taken care of by her parents.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s step-aunt who was into the flesh trade and into trafficking, decided to engage the girl. The victim was exploited by her aunt, who promised her huge money which she earned through the girl,” said the officer.

The step-aunt resided with her husband and three children. “Since her husband met with an accident and remained at home, he began sexually assaulting the victim a few weeks ago, when the woman was away,” added the officer.

Police said the girl was studying in class 7 at a government middle school and informed her teachers about the entire incident a month ago, but the teachers did nothing.

Recently, she found out that the aunt paid her only half the money which she had collected from the customers. Frustrated by this, the girl shared her ordeal with one of her neighbours.

The victim also informed the neighbour that the woman’s husband had sexually assaulted her for several months. After the neighbour filed a complaint with the Avadi All Women Police, a case has been registered under POCSO Act.

Police arrested the step-aunt, her husband and have launched a hunt for the victim’s step-brother.