Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Class 7 girl forced into flesh trade by step-aunt

Police said the girl was studying in class 7 at a government middle school and informed her teachers about the entire incident a month ago, but the teachers did nothing.

Published: 13th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

flesh trade

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class 7 girl, who was allegedly forced into flesh trade by her step-aunt and sexually assaulted by her step-brother and step-uncle, was rescued and the relatives were arrested, in Avadi on Monday.

Police said that the girl had been undergoing harassment for several months and the incident came to light when she recently shared her turmoil with a neighbour, who brought this to the notice of the All-Women Police station in Avadi.

The police said that the 12-year-old girl was residing with her mother, who works in the house-keeping department at a private hospital, and her step-father, an autorickshaw driver and two step-brothers.

“Four months ago, her 20-year-old step-brother sexually assaulted her at their house when she was alone. But the issue did not come to light,”said a police officer. From the statements of the girl and relatives, the police officer said, the girl mostly stayed alone at home and was not taken care of by her parents.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s step-aunt who was into the flesh trade and into trafficking, decided to engage the girl. The victim was exploited by her aunt, who promised her huge money which she earned through the girl,” said the officer.

The step-aunt resided with her husband and three children. “Since her husband met with an accident and remained at home, he began sexually assaulting the victim a few weeks ago, when the woman was away,” added the officer.

Police said the girl was studying in class 7 at a government middle school and informed her teachers about the entire incident a month ago, but the teachers did nothing. 

Recently, she found out that the aunt paid her only half the money which she had collected from the customers. Frustrated by this, the girl shared her ordeal with one of her neighbours.

The victim also informed the neighbour that the woman’s husband had sexually assaulted her for several months. After the neighbour filed a complaint with the Avadi All Women Police, a case has been registered under POCSO Act.

Police arrested the step-aunt, her husband and have launched a hunt for the victim’s step-brother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Chennai crime Chennai flesh trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp