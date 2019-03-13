Home Cities Chennai

Chennai foodbank to distribute 11,11,111 meals to the needy

The proceeds collected from the donor passes of the event will be donated towards the initiative.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Chennai Foodbank will hold a fundraiser.

The Chennai Foodbank will hold a fundraiser. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starvation is one of India’s most pressing issues. Concerned about those going hungry, the Chennai Foodbank on Tuesday announced that it would be providing 11,11,111 meals to the needy in the city. For the cause, a fund-raising event is being organised on March 17 at the Madras University. The proceeds collected from the donor passes of the event will be donated towards the initiative.

“Mahatria from Infinitheism will deliver a 90-minute talk on the spiritual enlightenment of an individual. The event starts at 6 pm and the audience must assemble at the venue by 5.45 pm and no latecomers will be allowed. The donor passes range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000,” said GD Ranka, founder chairman, Chennai Foodbank. Chennai Foodbank is a 26-year-old non-profitable voluntary organisation, which was started by Rajasthan Youth Association Madras Metro Trust (RYAMMT).

They support over 65 institutions and have distributed more than 3.5 crore meals to the needy so far. “This year, with the commencement of our 26th year, we decided to distribute 11,11,111 meals and this will only be possible with the support from the event. Apart from Mahatria’s talk, the event will also witness the launch of the Chennai Foodbank silver jubilee souvenir, which is a book that highlights the journey of Foodbank in the last 25 years,” said Sudhir Kankaria, managing trustee, RYAMMT. The tickets can be purchased on the Chennai Foodbank website, bookmyshow or by calling 8508752222, 8508419999.

