Home Cities Chennai

Chirping the summer blues away

A bowl of water can help the birds a great deal in coping with the temperature rise.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Birds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fancy turning your home into a bird haven this summer? One bustling with birding activity, where bulbuls, magpies, robins, and mynas cackle in abandon?

The cruel summer is taking its toll on the avian species. With water bodies drying up and mercury climbing at a faster pace, birds are one of the most affected in the animal kingdom. Rising temperatures and climatic changes have made perceptible changes in the habits of the birds, according to bird watchers and ornithologists. 

Many birds have shown myriad ways of adapting to summer, according to ornithologist C Susanth. “For instance, the pond heron is normally seen near water bodies. But for the past two years, we have been seeing it in our neighbourhood, sometime as early as December. This is because of the heat,” said Susanth, founder of the birding group Warblers and Waders.  “Even the cattle egret has made its presence in our city areas, near garbage heaps, unlike earlier,” he said.

Birds have started building their nests ahead of their normal breeding season. “Woodpeckers, parakeets, barbets began nesting early and the birdlings have hatched. This could be a mechanism to beat the heat. Normally the hatching occurs in the end of March,” he said.

The ideal way to help the avian species beat the heat is by keeping bird baths in your house compound, according to birders. “We aren’t seeing a death rate in the birds, but we have encountered birdling deaths due to dehydration,” Susanth said.

A bowl of water can help the birds a great deal in coping with the temperature rise. All one needs to ensure is to change the water on a daily basis. Moreover, keeping the bowl at a height of around four or five feet will ensure that the birds feel safer, with them being able to escape and fly away if they feel threatened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Summer season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp