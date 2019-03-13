Cooperation: A divine virtue for success

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cooperation or teamwork is an art of working in unison towards a common purpose, knowing fully well that we can achieve more together than alone.

The word cooperation is so magical that mere thought of it has a mind soothing effect on us. It does not require a philosopher to tell us that cooperation is a divine virtue which is the key to success and accomplishment in every sphere of life. It leads to co-creation and it makes possible symphonies, bridges, and communities.

One must remember the fact that human beings cannot lead a happy and comfortable life without cooperation, nor do animals can survive without this magical virtue. Hence, cooperation is the foundation for living animals and so also for human society.

A society exists because of cooperation, therefore it is both a psychological and social necessity for human beings; for they cannot lead a solitary life.

In modern society, progress in the field of science and technology, agriculture and industry, transportation and communication, trade and commerce etc. would not have been possible in the absence of cooperation.

Similarly, social unity and integration also depends upon cooperation because it is the cooperation which mitigates the mutual differences, mental conflicts and inspires people to render possible help to maintain solidarity.

In short cooperation is essential in every sphere of individual and social life. However, after reading so much about something that’s mandatory to life, one can’t help but ask this question that when there is so much to gain from cooperation, why is there so much competition, confrontation and lack of cooperation, prevalent in every field of activity in modern society?