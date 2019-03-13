Chennai crime files

By Express News Service

Man kills six puppies, held

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death six puppies in Avadi. Based on the complaint filed by Dawn Williams from Blue Cross of India, the police arrested Ramu, a carpenter and a resident of Palla Street in Avadi. Police said, a dog had littered eight puppies at Palla Street a month ago. “One of the puppies died in an accident and subsequently, six puppies died,” said a police officer. On Sunday, Ramu was found hitting one puppy which was captured on the CCTV installed in the street. The footage showed Ramu assaulting the puppy with a wooden log and walking away. Following which, the residents spotted the dead puppy and called Blue Cross. Police arrested Ramu and during investigation it was found that the man had killed six puppies in the same way and threw them on the road,

Girl drowns in barrel

A three-year-old girl who stepped out of the house to wash her hands was found dead inside a water barrel after she allegedly fell into it on Monday night. Police said Lokesh (28), a resident of Sivan Nagar was living with his wife Radhika (24) and daughter Monishri. On Monday night after dinner, Monishri stepped out of the house to wash her hands from the plastic barrel filled with water. After 15 minutes when she did not return, the couple searched for her, but in vain. Later, they found her inside the three-feet barrel, said a police officer. Monishri was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. New Washermenpet police registered a case.

Group clash in MC Raja hostel

Four students from the MC Raja Adi Dravidar and Welfare hostel in Saidapet were arrested for allegedly assaulting six other students on Monday night. Police said, Prem, Akash, Sutharshan and Prashanth picked up an argument with some new students who had come to stay at the hostel. “Around six boys came to the hostel after late admission a few months back and were staying in a separate room. Since renovation work is underway, they shifted to room number 48, along with Prem and another boy,” said a police officer. On Monday night, the students got into an argument when Prem and three others attacked the six boys with beer bottles and wooden planks, said the police. The injured were identified as Kalaiselvan, Nithish, Venkatesan, Kesavan, Ajith and Gurumoorthy. The injured students were sent to the Royapettah Government hospital and further investigations are on.

Jewellery stolen from house

Around 25 sovereign of gold jewellery were stolen from a house in Maduravoyal and five-sovereign chain was snatched from a woman at East Tambaram. Naveen Kumar (42) of Bharathi Nagar of Maduravoyal runs a dental clinic. “On Saturday, he went to his native place in Thanjavur and returned on Tuesday morning. He found the door broken and things lying scattered. Around 25 sovereign of gold ornaments were missing,” police said. Maduravoyal police are investigating. In another incident, Mallika (58) of Solomon Street, East Tambaram, was drawing ‘rangoli’ in front of her house on Tuesday morning when two bike-borne men, wearing helmets, snatched her chain. The incident occurred a few metres away from Selaiyur police station. Police are going through CCTV footage.