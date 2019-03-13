Diary of a cat-owner

Bindu Subramaniam By

CHENNAI: At any given moment, if you were to check my phone’s photo gallery, you will find pictures of my kittens inside my open dishwasher, curled up on a sheet of paper that’s warm from the printer, or watching me reproachfully. I have only had these brats for a few months now, but I cannot imagine what my day would be like without them.

Until I adopted these two kittens – Kalyani and Hamsadhwani – in December, I was convinced that I wasn’t really a cat person. But when my eight-year-old daughter, Mahati, told me she really wanted a pet, I started doing some research and decided to adopt two since I read that it is good for them to have each other for company.

As a family of musicians, we have hectic schedules and are traveling most of the year. But this worry was put to rest almost immediately; I learnt that cats are a lot more independent. They’re affectionate and enjoy your company, but as long as they’re fed regularly, they don’t feel too neglected if you’re gone a lot.

Having pets has been such a rewarding journey so far. When we first got them, they were terrified of us and of humans in general. They hid under the bed and only came out if they were sure no one was around. Today, they call the shots! When they decide it’s time for a treat, they will walk all over my face until I wake up.

My kittens have helped me understand how important it is to care for other creatures. They’re extremely intelligent; they know they should be affectionate with me if they want a snack. They are my alarm clocks; they meow at me at 6am and make sure they get their breakfast. Pets are great for instilling a sense of responsibility in kids. Mahati’s favourite routine with the cats is to recreate the opening scene of The Lion King. She knows when they need to be fed, and loves playing fetch with Kalyani (who seems to be convinced she’s a puppy). When I make the bed, they think of it as a party. They get under the sheets or try to jump over them as I try to get it done.

This journey has taught me many things about having pets. First, it is extremely important that everyone in the family is in agreement with the decision. Anyone getting a pet should understand that this is a serious journey of at least 10-15 years.

Second, I believe that it is a more of a compassionate choice to adopt a pet. Today, there are so many organisations and people who foster animals that it only makes sense to give these pets a new life instead of buying one.

Of course, there have been some challenges so far. I realised just how hard it is to trim their claws, and finally decided it would be easier to just take them to the vet. Also, it is not very easy to discipline cats. They climb the kitchen counters and drink from our water glass, and get very offended when I tell them to get down.

But all I have to do is find them curled up in my cupboard, or watching the printer with fascination, and all is right with the world again. (The author is a singer/songwriter and dean of Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)