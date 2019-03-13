Madras University to relocate Statistics and Maths departments to Guindy

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will soon relocate its Mathematics and Statistics departments from Chepauk to its Guindy campus, said varsity officials. The decision has been taken to ensure that all the departments related to Science, are housed in one place. Vice-chancellor of the university, P Duraisamy said they need some time to execute the shifting work.“The old building of Chemical Sciences department at Guindy is vacant. We need to renovate it properly to accommodate the Statistics and Mathematics department in it. The renovation work will take some time,” said P Duraisamy.

He further added that after completion of the renovation work, the two departments will be shifted from Chepauk to Guindy campus. “The relocation of the two departments will help in better co-ordination between the Science departments and will also boost the collaborative research work between the departments,” added the vice-chancellor.

Varsity officials said they don’t have any space left for any expansion work in Chepauk campus so Guindy campus is the option available to carry out extension of the departments. “Bringing all the Science departments in one place will help in streamlining things and will also benefit the students,” said a faculty member. Officials said over 1000 students are pursuing postgraduate, M Phil and PhD courses in different Science subjects in Guindy campus.

Different schools related to Science are functioning from Guindy campus. School of Earth and Atmospheric Science, School of Life Sciences, School of Chemical Sciences, School of Physical Sciences and Nano Science departments are located in Guindy campus.