Home Cities Chennai

MOP Vaishnav’s 27th College Day celebrates its legacy

Amid cheer and energy, MOP Vaishnav College for Women celebrated its 27th College Day on Tuesday, with Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds (P) Ltd, as the chief guest.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Srinivasan was the chief guest of the event.

Gopal Srinivasan was the chief guest of the event. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid cheer and energy, MOP Vaishnav College for Women celebrated its 27th College Day on Tuesday, with Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds (P) Ltd, as the chief guest.
The evening began with an invocation prayer, followed by cultural performances by students. The principal of the college, Lalitha Balakrishnan, presented the annual report elaborating on the year-long activities of the college.

“The college introduced new courses this academic year including UG in BA Economics, diploma programmes in Computer Application, Office Management and Fashion Designing and a certificate programme in GST and International Taxation,” she said. 

She added that 36 companies visited the college for placement. Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college, congratulated the students.

Addressing the audience, chief guest, Gopal Srinivasan said, “No society has the right to deny opportunity to any meritorious person. The companies must do their part to encourage women at work. Helping women through pregnancy, providing them safety and encouraging them to work by providing good pay and hikes will work wonders. This ensures an equal society. Women must realise their potential and get passionate about it.”

This was followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Students from different batches and fields received awards in academics, excellence, arts and culturals, paper presentations, sports, media, and language, among others.

A few staff members were also given awards of service and recognition for their work and contribution to the institution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MOP Vaishnav MOP Vaishnav College for Women MOP Vaishnav College Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp