MOP Vaishnav’s 27th College Day celebrates its legacy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid cheer and energy, MOP Vaishnav College for Women celebrated its 27th College Day on Tuesday, with Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds (P) Ltd, as the chief guest.

The evening began with an invocation prayer, followed by cultural performances by students. The principal of the college, Lalitha Balakrishnan, presented the annual report elaborating on the year-long activities of the college.

“The college introduced new courses this academic year including UG in BA Economics, diploma programmes in Computer Application, Office Management and Fashion Designing and a certificate programme in GST and International Taxation,” she said.

She added that 36 companies visited the college for placement. Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college, congratulated the students.

Addressing the audience, chief guest, Gopal Srinivasan said, “No society has the right to deny opportunity to any meritorious person. The companies must do their part to encourage women at work. Helping women through pregnancy, providing them safety and encouraging them to work by providing good pay and hikes will work wonders. This ensures an equal society. Women must realise their potential and get passionate about it.”

This was followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Students from different batches and fields received awards in academics, excellence, arts and culturals, paper presentations, sports, media, and language, among others.

A few staff members were also given awards of service and recognition for their work and contribution to the institution.