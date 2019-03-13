Home Cities Chennai

This homemaker basks in her balcony’s green haven

Hailing from an agricultural family, Taranjeet Bajwa loved greenery right from her childhood.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Taranjeet Bajwa and her husband buy soil for the plants from Shamirpet.

Taranjeet Bajwa and her husband buy soil for the plants from Shamirpet.

By Anirudh Yadav
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hailing from an agricultural family, Taranjeet Bajwa loved greenery right from her childhood. The 40-year-old homemaker, who misses the pure air quality that existed during her childhood while living in the city, has created a green haven in her balcony.

“Today, everywhere around us, we see only roads, buildings, constructions and pollution. My garden gives me my much-needed breathing space,” says Taranjeet, who belongs to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. She has been living in Hyderabad now with her husband for the past six years.

“Since I do not have many friends here, gardening helps me pass my time in a meaningful way. I feel immensely happy when my plants bear flowers and vegetables,” she adds.

She has tomatos, chillies , tulsi, peace lily, bell pepper, curry leaves and money plants  in her balcony garden. Her favourite is the ‘sadabahar’ plant that produces flowers all year round. Even her kitchen and bedroom are filled with plants. “The plants emit oxygen and purify the air in my house,” Taranjeet says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taranjeet Bajwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp