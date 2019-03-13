This homemaker basks in her balcony’s green haven

Anirudh Yadav By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hailing from an agricultural family, Taranjeet Bajwa loved greenery right from her childhood. The 40-year-old homemaker, who misses the pure air quality that existed during her childhood while living in the city, has created a green haven in her balcony.

“Today, everywhere around us, we see only roads, buildings, constructions and pollution. My garden gives me my much-needed breathing space,” says Taranjeet, who belongs to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. She has been living in Hyderabad now with her husband for the past six years.

“Since I do not have many friends here, gardening helps me pass my time in a meaningful way. I feel immensely happy when my plants bear flowers and vegetables,” she adds.

She has tomatos, chillies , tulsi, peace lily, bell pepper, curry leaves and money plants in her balcony garden. Her favourite is the ‘sadabahar’ plant that produces flowers all year round. Even her kitchen and bedroom are filled with plants. “The plants emit oxygen and purify the air in my house,” Taranjeet says.