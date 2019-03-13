Home Cities Chennai

Workshops, competitions and creativity take centre stage at Glittecrazzy fest

It was a day of celebration — of ethnicity, art, and literature — at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute on Tuesday.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The two-day event will conclude today.

The two-day event will conclude today. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a day of celebration — of ethnicity, art, and literature — at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute on Tuesday. The Literary Seminary, Department of English, an 80-member student-run club of the college, organised the 9th edition of ‘Glittecrazzy’ fest. “The two-day fest is conducted during the even semester of every academic year. Every year we pick a novel theme and this year, our events are based on the topic ‘Ethnicity in Arts and Literature’, ” said Hamza, a final year student and member of the core organising committee. The event was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan awardee Padma Subrahmanyam. 

The club was established in the mid-2000s as a book club. “Later, the club activities expanded and now we curate everything from quizzes, book reviews, debates to theatrics workshops,” he said. 
The primary objective of the two-day event is to celebrate writers and artists of different ethnicities. It also aims to provide a platform for college students to display their skills and discover their talents. “We also intend to bridge the divide between academics and extracurricular activities,” he shared. Model UN, theatrics workshop by Pralayan of Chennai Kalai Kuzhu, quiz, Capture your culture and Riddle Me This were conducted. 

The finals of the debate and quiz event will take place today. “This year we decided to conduct the debate in the Model UN format to add a new flavour. Students were given five topics related to international issues to choose from. The final six to eight participants will compete on Wednesday,” said Nikhil Jose Daniel, organiser. 

AP Kanna, governor of Rotary Club, District 3232 will preside as the chief guest for the valedictory function today.

Club activities
The club was established in the mid-2000s as a book club. Later, the club activities expanded. The primary objective of the two-day event is to celebrate writers and artists of different ethnicities. It also aims to provide a platform for college students to display their skills and discover their talents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glittecrazzy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp