Workshops, competitions and creativity take centre stage at Glittecrazzy fest

CHENNAI: It was a day of celebration — of ethnicity, art, and literature — at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute on Tuesday. The Literary Seminary, Department of English, an 80-member student-run club of the college, organised the 9th edition of ‘Glittecrazzy’ fest. “The two-day fest is conducted during the even semester of every academic year. Every year we pick a novel theme and this year, our events are based on the topic ‘Ethnicity in Arts and Literature’, ” said Hamza, a final year student and member of the core organising committee. The event was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan awardee Padma Subrahmanyam.

The club was established in the mid-2000s as a book club. “Later, the club activities expanded and now we curate everything from quizzes, book reviews, debates to theatrics workshops,” he said.

The primary objective of the two-day event is to celebrate writers and artists of different ethnicities. It also aims to provide a platform for college students to display their skills and discover their talents. “We also intend to bridge the divide between academics and extracurricular activities,” he shared. Model UN, theatrics workshop by Pralayan of Chennai Kalai Kuzhu, quiz, Capture your culture and Riddle Me This were conducted.

The finals of the debate and quiz event will take place today. “This year we decided to conduct the debate in the Model UN format to add a new flavour. Students were given five topics related to international issues to choose from. The final six to eight participants will compete on Wednesday,” said Nikhil Jose Daniel, organiser.

AP Kanna, governor of Rotary Club, District 3232 will preside as the chief guest for the valedictory function today.

Club activities

