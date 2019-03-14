Baking has become an early morning ritual for me: Shakshi Chauhan

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living in a joint family has its own pros and cons. For eleven-year-old Shakshi Chauhan, family gatherings at home were a high point — not solely because of the music or presence of her cousins. Eating her mother’s cake and other preparations for these get-togethers were Shakshi’s most awaited moments. Taking a leaf from her mother’s love for cooking and baking, this 19-year-old second-year student of Bachelors in Commerce, recently started an Instagram page, Eventophilia, through which she sells cakes and brownies.

“Living in a joint family means at least one birthday a month and my home is the venue for all the celebrations, and my mom is the designated chef. Always interested in art, the finesse of baking cakes excited me and from childhood, I accompanied my mother while cooking. It was more refreshing to me than going out to play,” Shakshi shares. Recalling her first baking attempt, Shakshi shares, “In my sixth standard, with the help of my mom, I baked a chocolate cake for my little brother. From then on, I could not keep my hands off the sinful delicacies.”

Shakshi began baking daily when she was in class 12, to help her friend meet her financial needs. “My friend had lost her father who was the sole breadwinner, so she needed financial help. Then I suggested to her to start a baking business and that I used to help her in preparing the dishes. Despite our busy schedule in class 12, baking and cooking helped me study better.”

When her friend moved to another neighbourhood, Shakshi started her own page that promises tasty muffins, brownies, cakes and homemade chocolates. She operates out of her home near Binny Mills.

Shakshi is not just a home-baker, but also an event manager. “Baking has become an early morning ritual for me. It is what helps me stay energised for the rest of the day.”Shakshi has not tried making savouries yet and is currently mastering fondant cakes and plans to introduce themed cakes.

“In an event for which I delivered a cake, the birthday boy also received another cake as a gift from his friends. Almost everyone at the party personally came to me and said my cakes were softer and tastier. From then on, I have been following only one mantra — don’t try to be a master of everything. Be passionate and have tremendous interest in just one and that will pave way for the rest,” shares the wise teenager. Shakshi can be contacted at 9445371047

Chocolate muffins

Ingredients

Sugar: 1 cup

Maida: 1 3/4 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Baking soda: 1/2 teaspoon

Essence: few drops

Cocoa powder: 3/4 cup

Ghee: 1/2 cup

Procedure

Mix all the ingredients properly

Bake for 30-40 minutes

Chocolate ganache

Ingredients

Dark chocolate: 500 grams

Fresh cream: 250 grams

Procedure

Boil the fresh cream

Add dark chocolate into it

Mix them properly

Store them in the freezer for 30 minutes to thicken and harden before using