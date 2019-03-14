Chennai man gets life imprisonment for murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man aged 44 was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering a woman with whom he was said to be in a relationship.Sethuraj, working as a security personnel in a private firm, was arrested after one Dhanalakshmi, 35, was found killed and her body wrapped in a pile of clothes in her house at Virugambakkam on August 4, 2015. According to public prosecutor L Srilekha, Sethuraj was in a relationship with her and escaped after killing her over an argument.

Prosecution case is that Sethuraj in an inebriated condition had an argument with her. In a fit of rage, he killed her and cut both her legs into pieces. The body was found in a folded position under a pile of clothes. The woman who was said to be working as a maid in a private commercial complex was residing in the house with Sethuraj. On August 4, 2015, the body of the victim was found lying in a pool of blood wrapped in a pile of clothes by KK Nagar police.

A case of murder was registered against Sethuraj along with section 201 IPC for causing disappearance of evidence of offence. Mahila court judge RN Manjula observed that the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt.

Tasmac supervisor arrested in connection with worker’s murder

Chennai: A supervisor at a Tasmac shop has been arrested for allegedly murdering a worker at Maduravoyal on Sunday. Police said on Sunday night, a quarrel broke out between N Raja, supervisor and the worker Mahendran at the shop. “In a fit of rage, Raja pushed Mahendran who hit against an iron railing and collapsed. Later, on Monday, the body was retrieved and sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem,” said police. Raja was arrested on Wednesday. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

20-year-old man arrested, stolen jewels seized

Chennai: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a house in T Nagar where his mother worked as a maid. The incident came to light on March 9 when the owner of the house, Vaijayanthi, an advocate, found 60-sovereign gold jewellery missing. After she lodged a complaint, police launched an investigation which revealed that the maid Vijayalakshmi stole the jewels and cash over the last week and gave them to her son. Police arrested her son Vivek, 20, and seized `7.5 lakh in cash, 41 gm of gold and a bike from him.

10-member gang assaults head constable

Chennai: A 10-member gang allegedly attacked a police personnel who asked them to remove their car that was parked on the road, on Monday night. Police said, head constable of Vepery, Boopathi (44) was on night patrol. “At around 9.30 pm, two cars were parked at the Ritherdon road and EVR road junction. When Boopathi told the men to move the vehicle, the gang allegedly beat him up and fled,” said a police officer. Boopathi was admitted to a hospital and discharged on Tuesday evening. Vepery police have filed a case and further investigations are on.