From Google to guru, stagnation to innovation

Venkaiah Naidu emphasised that education was the most powerful weapon that could transform the world and stressed the importance of a guru. 

Published: 14th March 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at Vel Tech University.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at Vel Tech University.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students should follow a good leader, follow four Cs — Character, Calibre, Capacity and Conduct, and avoid three Cs — Community, Caste and Cash in Politics,” the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, said at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence, Manufacturing at Vel Tech Ranagarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology, Avadi, on Wednesday.

The Vice President said ‘transformation was the need of the nation and could be achieved through the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Reform-Perform-Transform’. He emphasised that education was the most powerful weapon that could transform the world and stressed the importance of a guru. 

He said higher learning institutions needed to raise their standards, methods of pedagogy, enhance research activities and form greater linkages with the industry. 

“We have to keep innovating our curricula, infrastructure, pedagogy, teaching and examination methodology and our technology tools. I am glad to know that among QS top ranked universities, Vel Tech is the first and only member of CDIO (Conceive-Design-Implement-Operate) initiative from India. I am also told this institution has taken numerous steps to inculcate research culture among the students by giving an opportunity to faculty and students to involve in scientific, interdisciplinary, cross-professional research which is supported by CDIO approach,” Naidu said. 

“The institute focuses upon research-intensive teaching and learning practices to create critical thinkers. Students who wish to go abroad should ‘Learn-Earn-Return’. We must make India Vishwaguru once again... Tamil Nadu has fertile land and fertile minds.”Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu echoed this sentiment when he said that Tamil Nadu is leading in Technical Education. 

