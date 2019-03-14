Gleneagles Global Health City doctors cure boy of drug resistant epilepsy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City gave a new lease of life to a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Pudukottai district who was suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, by performing surgery recently. According to a hospital release, the child was suffering from seizures since he was four months of age. Initial treatment was offered locally to the child.

However, he continued to have seizure attacks, in spite of taking 7-8 high dosage medicines. The high dosage medicines also resulted in side effects such as sleepiness and frequent seizures. Then, the boy was referred to Gleneagles Global Health city.

“The doctors investigated the possibility of surgical cure. They then removed the area of the brain where seizures originated. The boy was discharged on the fifth day after surgery and was free of seizures,” the release added. “Epilepsy surgery is most effective when seizures always originate from a single location in the brain. Epilepsy surgery is not the first line of treatment but it is considered when at least two anti-seizure medications have failed to control seizures, a condition that is known as drug-resistant epilepsy,” the release said.