I have been constantly inspiring and pushing myself to do better: Cotton House founder R Venugopal

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever thought about starting a business but felt like you need more experience? The story of R Venugopal, founder of Cotton House in Thiruvanmyur tells us that sometimes all you need is an idea and the determination to work. Venugopal started working at the age of 13 before e went on to become full-time entrepreneur. In a city where branded wear companies are occupying every available market space, his home-grown clothing company still attracts a large number of customers. He speaks to CE about his entrepreneurial journey.

What was your first business experience?

I was 13-years-old when I came to Chennai to stay with my relatives. I bumped into one man named Srinivasan, who had a shop in Parrys Corner. He sold seasonal articles like umbrellas during the rains, cotton clothes in summer. He asked me if I was interested in working with him and I immediately joined.

When did you start your own business?

After working under Srinivasan for five years, I started a similar shop on my own at China Bazar road in George Town.

That was when I learned the tricks of business, where to source material from and how to manage accounts. At the age of 30, I started exhibiting only textiles in different exhibitions across the city and slowly started organising exhibitions of my own. We had exhibitions throughout Tamil Nadu including Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy. ​

How was Cotton House established?

I was 54 years old and had to take care of my family and three children. So, I decided to establish an exclusive clothing brand that would sell pure textiles at a lesser market price and started Cotton House in 2000. We started in the basement and now, we own two buildings. We have all the latest trends that the industry has to offer.

How is Cotton House addressing competition from brands?

Our garments are of the same quality and same fit. It is just that brands attach a label and hike the price. Nobody wants to shell out more cash for the same product. Even the IT crowd purchase a lot of garments.

How is Venugopal at home versus at work?

I am never at home. I wake up, take bath and come to the shop by 9.30 am and stay here till 12 in the midnight. I work all the seven days, a week. If I don’t come to the shop, I feel dull and uneasy.

Who is your inspiration?

I am a self-made man. Only I have been constantly inspiring and pushing myself to do better. Also, customer feedback helps me get going when things are tough.

Did you ever think your lack of formal education came in the way of your business?

Certainly. Education is very important. If I was educated, I would have made the decision to open the shop that I made at the age of 54 at least twenty years before. I had to learn everything from language to work, all by myself.

Do you take up CSR activities?

Yes. We installed CCTV cameras in numerous locations at Thiruvanmiyur. Also, we set up a sun-shade at Thiruvanmiyur beach and are going to set up one more in Neelankarai beach.

Your future plans?

We only have one branch for now because I have never believed in dividing my attention as that affects the quality of your shop. Recently, both my sons joined Cotton House and we might open a branch in the city soon.