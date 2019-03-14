I started making art on products that could be used: Aarthi Goyal

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grids of vibrant, transcendental and luxurious looking pieces of fluid artwork adorn city-based artist Aarthi Goyal’s Instagram page. A particular set of seascape imagery by the artist — created by swirling, pouring, glazing and dripping paint, and resin — is a sight to sore eyes. “I am a surrealist at heart with an experimental mind,” she tells us.

Aarthi is one of the few artists in the country who is pursuing resin as a medium, and a relatively uncommon art form — dirty pour (fluid art) — to create unique and abstract pieces of art. “Art has always been a part of my life — when I was in school, college and even during my MBA education. But, I realised art was my calling and enrolled in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru in 2014,” says Aarthi who has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

Her choice of colours and style of art were something that grabbed our attention. Walking us through how she serendipitously discovered her style, she says, “In art school, we were taught to control the medium and tools. So, when I stumbled upon a medium so unkempt and organic like resin, it grabbed my attention. Resin has a certain depth and an inherent fluidity. Working with it became an addiction of sorts, more so because I am a surrealist. I eventually see myself becoming a seascape artist, and this medium gave me the freedom of expression while feeling connected to the movement and flow. This to me was fascinating.”

This exploratory journey, one with “endless possibilities” drew Aarthi further into the magnificent world of fluid art. “I spent about six months studying the art form. It was a complicated medium...but that made it more beautiful,” she says. According to Aarthi, art is “not just something to be hung on a wall”. “I felt there’s a bigger purpose. I wanted to create a category of artwork that would bridge utility with art. So, that’s where the resin was able to stand out for me, and I started making art on products that could be used,” she explains.

Today, Aarthi creates a variety of art pieces including artisanal coasters, serving trays, bowls, cheese platters, and other tableware. “The next big step for me is to make three-dimensional pieces of art using resin. I have already started with furniture like side tables. I am also thinking of creating something high on utility, like a detachable table top, made of resin art, that can also be used as a tray. The goal is also to make larger pieces of art and focus on a lot more seascape,” she says.

Her clientele is spread across the globe, and she also conducts fluid art workshops in the city. “People are extremely curious to know about the art form and I receive a minimum of 50 direct messages every day on Instagram. Art has never been about keeping the knowledge to oneself. I am open to share information and send useful links about the art to my followers,” says the ardent fan of Vincent Van Gogh and Salvador Dali.Aarthi’s artworks are priced at `1,500 onwards for details, visit her Instagram page@aarthigoyal