Chennai man falls to death; wife and her sister held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after a man aged 47 died after falling from the terrace, police found that his wife and her sister had allegedly laced his drink with poison and pushed him, a police officer said. Police said Rajesh, 47, (name changed) of Kancheepuram district was married to Lakshmi, 44, (name changed).

“On Saturday, Rajesh who was drunk fell from the terrace around 10 pm. After his family lodged a complaint there was suspicion in his death, we enquired Lakshmi and her sister Priya, 40, (name changed) who claimed to be at the scene when he fell down,” said a police officer.

Priya is separated from her husband and lives in a nearby area along with her children. Investigations revealed that the sisters allegedly mixed poison in the drink and pushed him from the terrace. Rajesh, it was alleged, tried to misbehave with Priya several times, police said. Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and arrested the duo.