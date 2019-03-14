People don’t mind pocket-friendly alternatives as long as it’s trending: Sri Jewels owner Srividya

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Silk-woven bangles, stone-studded necklaces and Tanjore hand-painted cloth pendants are lined on display. Customers flock to a particular store to handpick their share of ornaments to mix and match their wardrobe. Srividya Vootukuru, owner of the stall — Sri Jewels — exhibited a variety of bangles, earrings, necklaces and pendants — all in light-weight gold, semiprecious stones, and cotton and silk. Srividya recently made a debut at the Duchess Spring Fest.

The MBA graduate worked at a call centre for a year, and quit to take care of her two daughters. She started designing jewellery as a part-time activity in 2009. With family support, along with her mother and sister-inlaw, she ventured full-time into this business and started selling from home.

“I’m a self-taught jewellery designer. I do keep a tab on trends through social media. My parents run a gold business in Madurai. We decided to get into the junk jewellery business as well as the gold prices shot up in 2008. It is not possible to find matching jewellery for expensive saris, so people don’t mind pocket- friendly alternatives as long as it’s trending,” said the resident of Mandaveli. She has garnered a set of patrons through word of mouth who still purchase from her. Her light-weight gold jewellery gained huge traction among the customers.

The necklaces and pendants are made of 85-carat gold. To give it a contemporary touch, she uses semiprecious stones like multi-coloured jades, onyx and aventurine, and kundans to give it a brighter appearance and a glossy sheen. The bangles are made of kalamkari fabrics and embedded with stones to give it a grand appeal.

“These are statement pieces and the designs never repeat. Earlier, customers used to feel apprehensive about the quality of the jewellery. A common question used to be ‘Is it 91/6-carat and does it have resale value?’ However, once they purchase, they get a touch-and-feel experience. We’ve gone past those days of embracing only traditional gold jewellery. Light-weight gold jewellery is the new gifting options for birthdays, akshaya tritiya and muhurtham,” said Srividya, who sends the designs to her goldsmith in Madurai. Orders take 20-25 days during peak months, or based on the design patterns. She wants to expand her business on social media and participate in more pop-ups.