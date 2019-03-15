Home Cities Chennai

Helmets could have saved 769 lives in Chennai last year, police data

In January 2019 alone, 689 accidents were recorded in Chennai which claimed 114 lives against 103 deaths during the corresponding month last year, the data reveals.

Published: 15th March 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Helmet

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 792 motorcycle riders died in road accident in Chennai in 2018. Of this, 769 (98%) were not wearing helmets. Had they worn helmets this huge loss of lives could have been prevented, police data reveal.

Statistics collated by traffic wing of Chennai police show that over 61 per cent of people who died in road accidents were riders of motorbikes. In 2018, out of 1,297 deaths in road accidents, 792 were motorbike riders.

"A few months ago, a man drove his motorbike on a banner which had fallen on the road. Since he was wearing a helmet, he escaped with bruises all over the body, but the helmet saved his life. People have a wrong notion that if they ride motorbikes at 20 kmph or 30 kmph, they  need not wear helmets since nothing will happen even if they fall," said  M Sree Abhinav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East).

Chennai traffic police recorded 7,794 accident cases in 2018, in which 1,297 people - at least three to four every day on average - died. The number of accidents was 3.7 per cent more compared to 2017 (7517 accidents). In January 2019 alone, 689 accidents were recorded in the city which claimed 114 lives against 103 deaths during the corresponding month last year, the data reveals.

The police officer added that people forget that they fall at an approximate height of six feet and the head, which is the heaviest part of the body falls first.
In Chennai police jurisdiction, Poonamallee traffic limit witnessed the maximum number of accidents and deaths in 2018. In 338 accidents, 345 people, out of which almost 300 were riding two-wheelers.

"Since the bypass and outer ring roads have less number of vehicles, motorists ride fast, most of the time, without helmets. It is not just youngsters who do it, but also middle-aged people", said a police officer attached to Poonamallee traffic wing.

One-fifth of road accidents occurred on the roads of Poonamallee, Maduravoyal, Ambattur and Avadi. Stretches like Chennai Outer ring road, EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road), Poonamallee bypass road, Grand Northern Trunk road, Ennore Express Road, Maduravoyal bypass road, Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road and East Coast Road (ECR) have contributed to almost 60 per cent of the total road accidents.

As people are in a hurry, bad overtaking results in death. Youngsters try to show off and weave in and out of thick traffic. Though the number of accidents have gone up by 3.5 per cent compared to the previous year, the deaths have come down by 3.7 per cent. While 7517 cases were recorded in 2017, 7794 cases were recorded in 2018. Meanwhile, 1347 people died in 2017 and 1297 died the next year.

Speaking to Express, A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, "There is an  increase in the number of accidents since I have insisted to register small accidents also. We have booked around 24.5 lakh cases for not wearing helmets, collecting around `27 crore as fine. Still people are reluctant to wear helmets".

Chennai city road accidents

Number of people who died in January 2018 - 103
Number of deaths in January 2019 - 114
Number of people who died in 2018 - 1297
Number of fatalities of two-wheeler riders in road accidents in 2018 - 792
Number of two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets who died  -  769

Major accident prone stretches

1. Chennai Outer ring road
2. EVR Periyar Salai
3. Poonamallee bypass road
4. Grand Northern Trunk road
5. Ennore Express Highway
6. Maduravoyal bypass road
7. Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road
8. East Coast Road (ECR)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Helmets Chennai Chennai accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp