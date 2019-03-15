Home Cities Chennai

Lighting up lives,one bulb at a time 

An idea can truly change someone’s life.

Published: 15th March 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 06:42 AM

Dhanalakshmi (extreme right, seated) set up a bulb-making unit with 15 women

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : An idea can truly change someone’s life. Dhanalakshmi’s story is one such example. Her husband, Ashok, used to work in a small light-making shop in Tuticorin while she was a homemaker. Ashok’s income was not adequate to make ends meet. After much thought, the 43-year-old realised that she could use Ashok’s skills and knowledge to her advantage and set up an independent bulb-making unit. It was at this point that she approached Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company, with her proposal, and the light in their lives has shone brighter ever since. 

SST worked on a business plan for her and guided her to form a Self Help Group of 15 women — Gandhi — that creates small streams of lights that are used for festivities and public celebrations such as weddings, temple functions and political rallies.

“My life has changed completely. I have built the business from scratch with the help of SST and my husband,” she says. “I live in the remote village of Arasanarkulam, in Tirunelveli, where most of the village is marked by poor infrastructure and dotted with small brick houses. Like in most villages in the state, many women here have never stepped outside their village or even received any formal education. I feel proud of the fact that I could provide employment to many women here.”

Currently, the gross income of her business is `9.6 lakh per annum. Out of this, `5.5 lakh is invested for materials, employee salary and miscellaneous expenditures. The remaining  `4.1 lakh is the annual income of her family. The production capacity of the unit has also increased from 30 units to 200 units of serial bulbs per month. However, there are challenges with being a woman at the forefront of such a business, she says. 

“The key challenge that I faced during the initial stages was procuring raw material and marketing the product outside the state,” she says. “While my husband helped the women understand the process of creation end-to-end, with the guidance of SST, I took charge of marketing the services of the group and sourcing cheap raw material from the local markets. Gradually, as the business grew, we started catering to Chennai, Kerala, Mumbai and Kolkata as well. Since the nature of the business is seasonal, venturing into newer markets helped us avoid dull periods.”

Through her work, Dhanalakshmi has made a name for herself in her village and has inspired many others to push their boundaries. “I have given women in this village a reason to dream,” she says. “I am well aware of all the aspects of my business, and my eagerness to learn new topics has helped me get in touch with technology as well. I’d like to grow my business in other states, and I hope to employ more women for the growth of ‘Gandhi’.”

The general impression of a woman in her village is that of a homemaker. However, she has managed to challenge that notion by working on equal footing with her husband. “My entrepreneurial streak changed not only the life of my family, but also of the other women in my village. My approach to life has changed and now I dream of providing good education to my daughter to make her an independent woman,” she says.

