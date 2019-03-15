One epic, many interpretations

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : It is a known fact that the Mahabharata is replete with metaphors and symbolisms containing a deeper meaning. The legendary narrative is an ocean of interpretations, and the tales have often been infused as motifs in various other artistic works to suit and echo the society’s psycho-sociological needs, and in Indian folk culture. In an attempt to discuss, share newer insights about the epic, and relearn the existing ones — its abstract stories and transcendent nature, The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Institute of Indological Research has organised a three-day national conference on ‘The Mahabharata in Indian Art and Culture’.

The event was inaugurated by Arvind P Jamkhedkar, chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, and Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Thursday at CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.

Addressing a room of scholars, historians, and enthusiasts, Arvind said, “I was introduced to Sanskrit-learning at a very early age in my life and the first thing my father told me was to read the Mahabharata. The epic has so many dimensions, and one is dumbfounded when the various facets of the great story are taken into consideration. I have to congratulate Nanditha Krishna, for bringing back the topic to the fore. It will be fruitful to try and understand its nature and mandate of the descriptions.”

Sudha Seshayyan painted a sound picture of her understanding of the epic, and its intricacies.

“The two epics Ramayana and Mahabharata make the whole of art and culture, and further make them wholesome. It sums up vedas, explains philosophies, describes mankind and attempts to design a clear path for the latter’s progress. I believe that it’s this background that makes the conference important. It is an attempt to make the known be more known, to rediscover ourselves, our lives and values,” she said.

Delving into how Bheema and Draupadi are revered as a folk god and goddess in India, she explained, “There are Draupadi cults, temples and several Bheema raja temples in the south. If a child is powerful, jubilant and boisterous, it is commonplace knowledge that the child is compared to Bheema.”

A string of 35-odd lectures discussing excavations in the Mahabharata sites, discussing the epic in various arts and literature, historical analysis and case studies will be held at the conference.Classical dance presentations, puppet shows, and an exhibition of the Mahabharata illustrations by Raja Ravi Varma will also be part of the event. The illustrations will be on display at the centre’s Shakuntala Art Gallery today

Mahabharata vignettes

