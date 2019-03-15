When Carnatic shows you how to ‘rock’

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The halls of Music Academy once again rung with the captivating notes of Carnatic music, following a brief hiatus after the peak Margazhi season. But this time, the music not only carried with it an important social message but also took on a new avatar.Carnatic legends Ranjani-Gayatri performed at Aikya 2019, along with the Carnatic progressive rock band Agam. The tenth edition of the annual concert aimed at developing ‘oneness’ in the country was titled Ragam, a portmanteau for all the musicians’ names.

To lay emphasis on the theme of ‘oneness’, a large model of Ardhanarishvara was hung behind the performers, to highlight the unity between sexes.The music at the concert was nothing short of magical. While tapping into the stronger elements of progressive rock and slipping in hints of Carnatic melody through Ra-Ga’s incredible vocals or intricate guitar riffs, the concert, composed by Sai Shravanam, consisted of seven musical pieces.

Swans of Saraswathi, the third song of the evening, was inspired by Tyagaraja’s Bantureethi Kolu in the hamsanadam raga. With bursts of instrumentals by the three guitarists — T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap and Jagadish Natarajan, the song took a different turn when the two sisters performed an intricate and perfectly executed jugalbandi that ended with a musical flourish.

“Through music, many people from the younger generations are made aware of our efforts. There was a large crowd of youngsters in the audience. The way the musicians merged the traditional Carnatic with the more new-age rock in their performance, I am sure more youngsters can support the cause,” said Gayathri Manian, founder chairman, Global Adjustments Foundation.

No concert of Ra-Ga is complete without an abhang, and the sisters prepared two forms of abhangs and a virutham for the audience. After the final performance, the performers pulled off their headsets and lowered their instruments, but were greeted with chants of ‘One more!’ and ‘I love you!’ from the audience. Their cheers were rewarded with the final song for the night — a boat song from Kerala.