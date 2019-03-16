Chennai: Rs 5.35 lakh stolen in three burglaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three robberies were reported in the City on Thursday night wherein around Rs 5.35 lakh was stolen. A 18-year-old employee of a stationary store was relieved of Rs 2 lakh cash, an amount of Rs 3 lakh was burgled from the house of a government staff at Avadi and Rs 35,000 was robbed from a man in Maduravoyal on Thursday night. Mukesh, who owns a wholesale stationery store at George Town, had asked his staff, P Vasanth (18) to withdraw cash from the bank on Thursday evening.

“Vasanth took the cheque to a private bank at Ratan Bazaar Salai at around 2.15 pm. He placed the cash in a plastic bag and was returning home. When he was passing by the Govindappa-Adiyappa road junction, someone tapped him on his shoulder. When Vasanth turned around to see who it was, an unidentified man snatched the bag from his hand and merged into the crowd,” said a police officer.

Based on his complaint, the Flower Bazaar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Lokesh (48), a resident of Modern city in Avadi, works at the Heavy Vehicle Factory at Avadi. On Thursday, while his wife and daughter left for their native place, he left for night shift.“On Friday morning when he came back home, he found that Rs 3 lakh cash and one sovereign gold chain had been burgled,” said a police officer.

Police also said that the miscreants had attempted to break into four consecutive houses in the street but did not steal anything. The Pattabiram police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old was robbed of Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone at knife-point by an unidentified bike-borne duo in Maduravoyal.

“The victim Ramadoss of Nazarethpet withdrew the cash at an ATM at Erikarai bus stop in Maduravoyal and was on his way home. At Karambakkam, two bike-borne men intercepted him at a deserted road and robbed him of the cash and mobile phone before fleeing the spot,” said a police officer. Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the offenders.