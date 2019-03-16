Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Rs 5.35 lakh stolen in three burglaries

Three robberies were reported in the City on Thursday night wherein around `5.35 lakh was stolen.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three robberies were reported in the City on Thursday night wherein around Rs 5.35 lakh was stolen. A 18-year-old employee of a stationary store was relieved of Rs 2 lakh cash, an amount of Rs 3 lakh was burgled from the house of a government staff at Avadi and Rs 35,000 was robbed from a man in Maduravoyal on Thursday night. Mukesh, who owns a wholesale stationery store at George Town, had asked his staff, P Vasanth (18) to withdraw cash from the bank on Thursday evening. 

“Vasanth took the cheque to a private bank at Ratan Bazaar Salai at around 2.15 pm. He placed the cash in a plastic bag and was returning home. When he was passing by the Govindappa-Adiyappa road junction, someone tapped him on his shoulder. When Vasanth turned around to see who it was, an unidentified man snatched the bag from his hand and merged into the crowd,” said a police officer. 

Based on his complaint, the Flower Bazaar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
Lokesh (48), a resident of Modern city in Avadi, works at the Heavy Vehicle Factory at Avadi. On Thursday, while his wife and daughter left for their native place, he left for night shift.“On Friday morning when he came back home, he found that Rs 3 lakh cash and one sovereign gold chain had been burgled,” said a police officer. 

Police also said that the miscreants had attempted to break into four consecutive houses in the street but did not steal anything. The Pattabiram police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old was robbed of Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone at knife-point by an unidentified bike-borne duo in Maduravoyal. 

“The victim Ramadoss of Nazarethpet withdrew the cash at an ATM at Erikarai bus stop in Maduravoyal and was on his way home. At Karambakkam, two bike-borne men intercepted him at a deserted road and robbed him of the cash and mobile phone before fleeing the spot,” said a police officer. Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the offenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp