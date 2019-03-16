Chennai start-up Planys eyes global market with customised ROVs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai start-up firm Planys Technologies, founded by two IIT-Madras professors and three of their students, is fast becoming a global force offering customised solutions to a wide range of sectors with underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Under four years since its inception, the young start-up has indigenously designed and manufactured three ROVs and was able to find a ready market with 50 plus clientele base, majority of which are Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

On Friday, the company launched its most advanced ROV Mikros, which is poised to offer superior inspection solutions to process industries, petrochemical refineries and desalination plants.

The start-up has been roped in by different state governments and is involved with the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project, for which the Planys team sent in their ROVs to inspect the structural stability, conduct bathymetry studies, assessment catchment carrying load, siltation, etc. “We have completed work on seven dams in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, while work is in progress on two others,” said Tanuj Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder and CEO of Planys.

“Our latest product ROV Mikros adds a new dimension since it is plugged in with artificial intelligence (AI) software that can crunch hours of visual and numerical data and give a report. It also comes with longer cable and more thrust compared to our other models. We have bagged major contracts in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, etc.”

Prabhu Rajagopal, IIT-M professor and one of the co-founders, congratulated the Planys team for putting their heart and soul into the development of the new ROV, which suffered multiple setbacks at the R&D level.

Defence challenge

Planys Technologies will be participating in iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) programme launched by Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog). “We are working on certain solutions for the Indian Navy. India is importing ROVs for defence purposes. We have a few things in mind that cannot be divulged. We have already worked with the Navy and added value during the recent mining tragedy in Meghalaya. Our team was there for 8-10 days assisting the Navy in their rescue operations,” Tanuj said.

