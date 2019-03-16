DCE seeks report on Rahul Gandhi’s event in Chennai's Stella Maris College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious note of the March 13 event hosted by Stella Maris College here where Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with students, Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has sought a report on it.

Director of Collegiate Education, R Sarumathi, has asked the regional joint director (Chennai) to explain how permission was given to the college to host the event that involved an interaction of Rahul Gandhi with students when model code of conduct was in force in view of Lok Sabha polls.

The director issued the notice on Thursday, a copy of which is available with Express. Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi’s name, the circular says there were several media reports that a political leader participated in an interaction with students at Stella Maris College on March 13. Neither officials of the college nor higher education officials were available for comment on the matter.

WATCH VIDEO

‘Withdraw notice’

TNCC president KS Alagiri, in a press note, urged the higher education department to withdraw the notice. “The Chief Electoral Officer has stated there is no violation,” he said