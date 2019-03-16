Early intervention is important to save optic nerve: Dr Ashar Agarwal on glaucoma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Glaucoma is a disease that poses a serious threat to vision. In India, approximately 12 million people are affected by the condition and among those, 1.2 million are blind from glaucoma. On World Glaucoma week, Dr Ashar Agarwal, head of clinical services at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital talks about the condition.

The condition

Glaucoma in its literal sense is damage to the optic nerve fibre, which is progressive and irreversible. As the intraocular pressure within the eye builds, the nerve fibres are damaged at their point of exit.

Symptoms

It is a condition that starts with affecting the peripheral part of our visual fields. Dark areas in the peripheral visual field or constriction of the visual field are the first signs of glaucoma, although these are not readily sensed by the patients. With further progression, the patient develops what’s called Tunnel Vision, with only the central vision being maintained. Finally, the central visual field would be affected.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis of any condition is divided into two categories — clinical examination and diagnostic testing. Clinical examination involves the assessment of the eye with specialised equipment such as slit lamp biomicroscopy, tonometer and gonioscopy. Diagnostic testing involves subjective and objective tests that are done to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

There is no absolute cure for glaucoma, which is why early detection and treatment being pivotal to glaucoma management. Types of treatment can be medical, laser therapy and surgical.