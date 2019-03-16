L&T donates vans to make Chennai disabled-friendly

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ambika Narayanan bagged three jobs at different bakeries in the city in the last four years. Yet, she did not join any of them despite being in a dire situation because of inaccessible transportation. Caught between poor public transport and expensive private transport, the 26-year-old, who is wheelchair-bound, is restricted to stay at home with her mother, a homemaker, and her father, an auto driver.

In a piece of good news to wheelchair users, Chennai got a first-of-its-kind wheelchair-friendly vehicle on Friday.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) donated two wheelchair-friendly vehicles to Vidya Sagar, an NGO that works with children and adults with special needs, to make travel easier for the differently-abled and wheelchair-bound persons.

This non-profit service will also be available for people who have difficulty in travelling due to intellectual or physical disability. Each vehicle equipped with hydraulic lifts, can accommodate up to three wheelchairs with four more seats apart from the driver’s seat. The vehicle configuration is flexible to accommodate more seats if the number of wheelchairs is less.

“Families who wish to go out for a day with their wheelchair-bound relative, or a wheelchair-bound person wanting to hang out with his/her friends, can make use of this service. We are in the process of deciding the rent per hour and per day. Also, we are on the lookout for sponsors for people from economically weaker backgrounds who need to utilise this facility. Vidya Sagar is also looking forward to extend the facility to senior citizens,” said Poonam Natarajan, founder, Vidya Sagar.

Explaining the difficulties that wheelchair-bound persons, predominantly women, face with transportation, VS Anjana, a former student and now a staff member at Vidya Sagar said, “Shifting your body from the wheelchair to the seat of a car or auto is strenuous. It is very uncomfortable when someone you don’t know, like the driver, helps you do it. Safety is one of the major concerns, so the family members are forced to drop us, postponing their appointments. The accessible transport will give a major boost to everyone.”

Another wheelchair-bound person, A Abishek, co-ordinator of the project, said the seats of both public and private transport are sometimes not easy to shift and drivers are impatient. “Buses don’t stop at the right place. Even if they go a little ahead, pushing our wheelchair amid crowd is difficult. Hence, there is a need to develop this accessible transport project.”

The 20-year relationship

Currently, L&T has collaborated with the NGO for sponsoring education to 40 students in middle school — 10 have sensory needs associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder while others have severe cognitive and physical disabilities. “Modifications can be done in any van where the floor level is the same. This is the first of many accessible transportation initiatives to follow,” said R Rajasekara Pandy, senior manager, CSR, Larsen and Toubro.