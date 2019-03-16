Philips India told to pay Chennai customer Rs 1.3 lakh

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum told Philips India Ltd, its dealer and service centre to pay Rs 1,32,000 to a resident after the television set he purchased in 2015 had to be repaired soon after purchase.

R Balaji, a resident of Villivakkam, purchased a TV from Santhosh & Co, a Philips dealer, at a cost of Rs 67,000. Within a few months, the TV conked and he was charged for repair despite having warranty.

With the problem hardly solved, on September 16, 2017, the PCB Board was also replaced. The consumer forum observed that there was a deficiency of service on the part of the manufacturer, its dealer and the service centre.