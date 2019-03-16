Home Cities Chennai

Three ATM thieves held in Chennai

Police identified the three as I Akyo Maye (27) and B Amoo (26) of Nigeria and S Creya (21) of Manimangalam.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 40 days after Rs 10 lakh was robbed by attacking the staff of a private ATM refilling firm, two Nigerians and a woman have been arrested. A few others also are believed to be involved, police said. Police identified the three as I Akyo Maye (27) and B Amoo (26) of Nigeria and S Creya (21) of Manimangalam. Police said they were studying in the same college and the foreigners were her seniors. The woman’s role is being further investigated.

The incident occurred on the night of February 7, when Murali and Devaraj, employees of an agency entrusted to replenish cash in Canara Bank ATMs went to an ATM at Moovendhar Nagar at Noombal.
“The agents did not close the shutter of the ATM. They had Rs 14 lakh remaining with them. While they filled Rs 4 lakh, a man wearing helmet and with hand gloves entered the kiosk and threatened the men to hand over the cash. 

“Another man with mask and helmet was waiting outside the ATM. Since Devaraj and Muralidharan did not oblige, the assailant allegedly attacked Devaraj with a knife and escaped with Rs 10 lakh cash,” the police officer said. Investigation is on.

