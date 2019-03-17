Chennai woman swindles Rs 20 lakh from company

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 20 lakh from the company’s account.

The woman identified as Sumathi (34), a resident of Padappai, was working in a private chemicals and manufacturing unit in Otteri near Vandalur.

“Sumathi, who was working as one of the directors of the company, was in charge of accounts. For the last three years, there has been a non-tally situation with the yearly expenditure of the company and on Friday, the company CEO found out that Sumathi had swindled Rs 20 lakh in this period,” said a police officer.