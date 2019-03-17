Madras High Court extends stay on police action against club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended until further orders the operation of a stay granted earlier, which restrained police from proceeding further with a criminal case pending before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate at Egmore against C Saravanan, president of Gold Youth Movement Recreation Club at Nungambakkam here.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan extended the stay, when the petition from Saravanan came up for further hearing on Friday. Originally, the stay was granted by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while passing interim orders on the petition in the first week of January.

According to counsel Abudukumar Rajarathinam, the police conducted a raid on the club premises on September 22 last year and registered a case on the charge that it had breached the terms and conditions of licence and permit. It had allowed non-members to consume liquor and thereby violated TN Prohibition Act.

He contended that the final report filed lacked merit, suffered from total non-application of mind and the same was liable to be quashed. As per the conditions, the club can serve liquor to its members as also to their guests. The police, not being aware of the rules, in a hasty and hurried manner, just to implicate the petitioner, had registered the case in violation of law, he said.

The judge also extended the stay against Jai Youth Center, by its president Nikhil Nath, which is running a similar club (bar) in the name and style “Thirsty Crow”, at Nungambakkam.