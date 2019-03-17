Four-member robber gang caught in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member gang was arrested three weeks after it threatened staff members of a spa at Shanthi Colony at knife-point and escaped with four sovereigns and Rs 36,000.

The arrested were identified as S Manikkaraja (24), K Velaiah (28), A Selva (25) and A Justin Muthaiah (46). Police said Justine Muthaiah has a case relating to prostitution against him.

A police officer said the gang’s modus operandi was to enter parlours and spas and threaten people there that they were running it without a proper licence. “Later, they will rob them at knife-point and escape,” he said.

Shanthi Colony incident occurred on January 25. The spa manager Arunkumar and another staff Sasikala were relieved of their valuables. Annanagar police registered a case on Arunkumar’s complaint.