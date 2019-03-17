Home Cities Chennai

Rahul Gandhi’s event in Chennai's Stella Maris College: Election Commission seeks DEO’s report

Of the eight lakh applications received for inclusion, deletion etc., 66 per cent of the names have been included in the electoral rolls and inspection was on for the rest.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addressing students at the Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi addressing students at the Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday. | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday said the Election Commission has sought a report from District Election Officer in Chennai on the programme addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College a few days ago.

This follows a complaint by the legal wing of the State unit of BJP saying the programme was not only organised in the college campus but also students were made to attend that programme and it was violative of model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections.  

The CEO said the total unaccounted cash seized by EC squads so far had gone up to Rs 4.88 crore and on Friday alone, Rs 73.85 lakh was seized.  

A maximum of Rs 1.28 crore was seized in The Nilgiris district. Using the cVigil mobile app, so far 297 complaints have been received and of them 38 have been rectified while action was being taken on 81 complaints. Rest of the complaints have been rejected as there was no need for any action. 

Of the eight lakh applications received for inclusion, deletion etc., 66 per cent of the names have been included in the electoral rolls and inspection was on for the rest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Stella Maris College Chennai Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp