Rahul Gandhi’s event in Chennai's Stella Maris College: Election Commission seeks DEO’s report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday said the Election Commission has sought a report from District Election Officer in Chennai on the programme addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College a few days ago.

This follows a complaint by the legal wing of the State unit of BJP saying the programme was not only organised in the college campus but also students were made to attend that programme and it was violative of model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO said the total unaccounted cash seized by EC squads so far had gone up to Rs 4.88 crore and on Friday alone, Rs 73.85 lakh was seized.

A maximum of Rs 1.28 crore was seized in The Nilgiris district. Using the cVigil mobile app, so far 297 complaints have been received and of them 38 have been rectified while action was being taken on 81 complaints. Rest of the complaints have been rejected as there was no need for any action.

Of the eight lakh applications received for inclusion, deletion etc., 66 per cent of the names have been included in the electoral rolls and inspection was on for the rest.