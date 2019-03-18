Home Cities Chennai

Century-old game of commodity

Pit is a commodity trading game where players are racing to complete a set of any one commodity by trading cards in real time.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When you think of ‘board games’, what do you think about? Whether it’s Monopoly or Mage Knight you think of, chances are you think of people sitting at a table and having fun. Today, we’re taking a look at a game that’s best played standing up and one that’s over a century old — Pit.

Pit is a commodity trading game where players are racing to complete a set of any one commodity by trading cards in real time. Commodities vary by version, but usually include corn, gold, sugar and the like. There are nine cards for each commodity, and you include as many commodities as there are players. Shuffle those cards up, deal nine per person, and you’re ready to go.

Here’s the goal — in order to win, you must have all nine cards of a single commodity in your hand and it’s unlikely that you’ll start off with more than three or four of any one type at the beginning. So you want to get rid of the rest of your cards and hopefully pick up more of the type you’ve already got a head-start on, but you don’t know who has them. In order to trade with other players, you’ll have to call out a number until you find someone else who’s calling that number and you exchange cards face-down. That’s hugely important, because you don’t ever say what you’re trading, just that you’re trading X cards of something. And everybody is trying to do the exact same thing.

When somebody gives the signal to begin, Pit descends into utter chaos. Everybody’s yelling, cards are being half-flung at other players, loud groans are heard as players wind up with the exact same cards they just traded away, and who the hell has that gold I’m looking for? It’s a wonderfully madcap experience, but it’s not just sheer bedlam for bedlam’s sake - you can, if you’re paying attention, figure out which commodity people appear to be dumping as fast as they get it.

Maybe you should ditch your original plans, and start hoovering that one up instead? Players who are best able to roll with the punches and adapt to what they find will prosper here, and there’s the potential for clever play amidst the cacophony.The original Pit was designed in 1903, and I saw it bring a table of eight to crying laughter yesterday. There’s something special about a game that has that kind of longevity, and there’s honestly no reason why Pit shouldn’t be in your collection. No other game brings the house down quite like it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp