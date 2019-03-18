Check-up conducted for 3,000 people on World Kidney day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tanker Foundation kickstarted their World Kidney Day 2019 celebrations with a free blood pressure check-up for 3,000 people at Chennai Central Station, recently. This year’s celebrations, which is a joint initiative of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) and the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), will be on the theme ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’.

Awareness leaflets on kidney disease were distributed by TANKER’s auto driver patients and TANKER Staff in Ambattur, Vellore, Thiruverkadu, Madurai, Coimbatore, Retteri, and Nungambakkam.