Cop impersonator held in Chennai

A 34-year-old man, who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a policeman, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:41 AM

Police said, on March 1, Sekar, a resident of Perambur, was ‘caught’ by a man in plain clothes who introduced himself as a policeman and said that the inspector had called him to the police station. “When Sekar questioned as to why he was called by the police, the man suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened Sekar and robbed him of Rs 3,000, near the Perambur railway station,” said a police officer.

After the incident, a complaint was filed at the ICF police station. On Sunday, Sekar noticed the man again and informed the police. The ICF police arrested the man who was identified as Thamizharasan (34) from Ayanavaram. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was a part of the Friends of Police group and was removed from it because of his bad behaviour.

Later, he started impersonating a policeman and took cash from motorists. The ICF police arrested him and remanded him under judicial custody.

