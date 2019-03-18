‘Education is a powerful tool’

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI:  It is a celebration of pride and dignity for Loyola College. It is not only a moment of happiness but also a time to reaffirm the commitment and continue the legacy laid down by the elders,” said L Antoine Lebel, vice-principal of Loyola College while addressing the audience during the institution’s 94th College Day function on Friday.

The event was a milestone for the entire Loyola community as the celebration marked another march towards years of excellence in education, service to the society and achieving all-round development of students. US Consul General Robert G Burgess presided as the chief guest of the event and was honoured by Rev Fr AM Jayapathy Francis, rector of Loyola College and Rev D Selvanayakam, secretary and correspondent. The college’s annual report was presented by Rev F Andrew, principal. “It is the only college which has prominence in research studies. The college is also in the process of building additional floors in MCE Block.

A new course for BCom undergraduates was started in 2018. For the 3,468 seats open for 2018 admission, we received 36,352 online applications,” he shared. Robert G Burgess commended the college for its many achievements. “College Day is the day to reflect and consider the achievements together as an individual and institution,” he said. Talking about the importance of education, he shared, “Education is an investment to an individual, but also a powerful tool to society.

It is not just a system of memorising facts and figures, or learning how to apply a formula which is essential but it is also about developing a sense of ethics, a standard of integrity, social responsibility and philosophy which will guide you through your life.” He also presented the special awards to Sushmita Kumari — ‘Best Outgoing Women Student Award’; Camil Rex M for ‘Best Outgoing Student’, and ‘Best Loyolite Award’ for the year to Dharunsharma T. Medals were given to 87 meritorious students. The retiring faculty and staff were also honoured.

